Central Tongu District celebrates nurses, midwives

Adidome (V/R), Sept 16, GNA – The Central Tongu District Directorate of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has celebrated its members for distinguishing themselves in their duties and to empower them to do more for quality healthcare delivery.

At a ceremony held at Adidome in the Volta Region to appreciate the nurses, dubbed: “Nurses and Midwives: Our future,” the Association said they played a pivotal role in the health sector, hence attention must be paid to their welfare.

Mr Moses Robertson Anyigba, the Regional Chairman of the Association, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the programme was also to commemorate Florence Nightingale, an English social reformer, statistician and founder of nursing, who trained others to care for wounded soldiers during the Crimean War at Constantinople in 1820.

For the country’s healthcare system to be developed, the Government should focus more on the nurses and midwives to improve their skills to effectively care for the sick and save lives, he said.

“We have been celebrating our nurses and midwives since 1960 and this has encouraged many to work harder to save humanity,” Mr Anyibga said.

“Since the nurses and midwives have been playing their part, I urge government to also continue giving its support. I am very hopeful that it would bring out the best in them.”

Mr. Cephas Kuabe, the District Chairman, GRNMA, said the healthcare workers in the district needed special attention as many of them were leaving the country due to poor conditions of service.

“Our health workers are leaving. I can attest to that. I personally signed some documents for a few who were ready to travel out to serve other countries. I can’t stop them,” he said, and called for better conditions of service to make them stay.

Dr Baba Awuni, District Director of Health, said he would endeavour to promote quality health care delivery in the Central Tongu District and urged the nurses to be committed to duty, while appealing for support from the district chief executive and member of parliament.

Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V, the Chief of Adidome, said: “The nurses and midwives really deserve support.”

“They need their own flat in the district and better conditions of service. All these push them to leave the country. But as the Chief of Adidome, I would try my best and dialogue with their leaders so we support them in any way we can.”

Mr. Ismael Nudewu, a community health nurse at Mafi Dekpoe CHPS Compound, was adjudged the most hardworking health worker in the district.

He told the GNA that despite the challenges he faced at the facility, he would endeavour to work hard to save lives and called on his colleagues to continue to demonstrate professionalism and show love to patients.

