Central Election Commission Assures Preparation for Local Elections Is on Track

Sofia, Sept. 3 (BTA/GNA) – There is enough time to prepare for the upcoming local elections on October 29, said Rositsa Mateva, spokesperson and deputy chair of the Central Election Commission (CEC), on BNR.

Mateva explained that the CEC started preparations for the local elections immediately after the end of the snap elections. According to her, these will be the first local elections in which it will be possible to vote both by paper and by machine.

The registration of parties and coalitions to participate in the upcoming vote starts on Monday. Mateva said she expects that in many places there will be a reduction in the number of municipal councillors, given the data from the last census.

She reminded that for the forthcoming elections the government has allocated BGN 151 million. Of these, BGN 1.8 million will be allocated to the CEC budget.



The rest is earmarked for the production of paper ballots, and remuneration for the members of 265 district election commissions. The budgets of the municipalities will have more funds for the material and technical support of the elections, Rositsa Mateva said.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

