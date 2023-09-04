First-ever African Para Games opens in Accra

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 4, GNA -History made on Sunday, September 3, 2023, as the first-ever African Para Games was inaugurated at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra.

More than 500 athletes from South Africa, Angola, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Zambia, Rwanda, Kenya, and Sierra Leone were present at the colourful opening ceremony.

Some of the dignitaries, including Sports Ministers across several African countries, International Technical Officers, Diplomatic Corps also graced the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Samson Deen, President of the African Paralympic Committee (APC) and National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Ghana, stated that it was a dream come true to host the maiden games.

He noted that he always represented the interests of Africa, as these games would help in the development of para-sports across the African continent.

Mr. Deen expressed gratitude to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for his support, which made the dream of hosting the games a reality.

He was hopeful that Ghana would be proud to host the games and also secure qualification spots for next year’s Paralympic Games in France.

Mr. Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), was elated to be part of the historic event, stating that hosting such games comes along with some challenges.

He stated that the IPC would continue to invest massively in para-sports on the African continent as they seek to give para-athletes the platform to excel.

Mr. Parson noted that Africa represented the future of the Paralympic movement and would continue to render support for member countries.

Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Ghana’s Youth and Sports Minister, welcomed the athletes to the games, urging them to exhibit good sportsmanship.

He noted that sports had the power to unite nations on the African continent and believes the African Para Games is a testimony of hope.

The competition kicks off on Monday with interesting battles in the three sporting events, including amputee football, wheelchair basketball and tennis.

GNA

