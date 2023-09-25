Bono East Peace Council meets to identify factors threatening region’s peace

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman (BE/R) Sept. 25, GNA – The Bono East Regional Peace Council (BERPC) has identified some factors threatening peace and socio-political stability especially during and after elections in Techiman and other parts of the region.

The threats included lack of tolerance and the populace’s inadequate knowledge of their fundamental human rights, ethnocentrism, ignorance of the law, lack of transparency and accountability by state actors and wrong use of social to communicate violence.

Others were the use of law enforcement agencies by state actors to intimidate others, using falsehood and propaganda to achieve an agenda and unnecessary prophecies by some modern-day prophets about elections.

At a round table stakeholders’ engagement at Techiman to commemorate the International Peace Day, participants which included representatives of political parties, civil society organisations, religious bodies and the media considered among others, the above factors as major threats militating against the peace being enjoyed in the region.

The meeting held in Techiman under the auspices of the BERPC in a broader sense brainstormed on how to maintain sustainable peace for holistic socio-economic development to thrive in the region.

Addressing participants, the Reverend Prince Owusu-Asaku, the Chair of the BERPC implored community leaders to educate residents “not to see the council as an enemy but a friend committed to promoting and sustaining peace in the region because without peace there would be no progress in the society.”

Rev. Owusu-Asaku stated if there was prevalence of peace it would stimulate investors’ interest and encourage them to invest to create employment to enhance the livelihoods of the people in the region.

Madam Margaret Mary Alacoque, a representative of the academia on the BERPC said women being custodians of peace because of traditionally their status in the society as home-keepers, it was important for them to continue educating their children and husbands on the need to live in a peaceful environment.

She therefore urged stakeholders to continue engaging women on matters of peace, to contribute to promoting peace for rapid progress.

Sheikh Murtala Mohammed, a local Islamic leader and member of the Council touched on ignorance of the youth on matters of peace and therefore stressed the need to focus on educating and sensitising them to be peace ambassadors because they were the most used segment of the population to perpetrate violence in their communities.

Sheikh Mohammed therefore emphasised on adequate provision of jobs to engage them, not to be idle for some unpatriotic and irresponsible leaders to use them in fomenting troubles to cause conflicts and violence in the country

