Black Stars survive early scare from CAR to pick AFCON slot

By Yussif Ibrahim/Emmanuel Ofosu

Kumasi, Sept. 07, GNA – The Black Stars recovered from an early setback to overcome a stubborn Central African Republic side in Kumasi to secure qualification for the 2023 AFCON scheduled to be held in Cote d’Ivoire next year.

Kudus Mohammed’s brilliant free kick cancelled an 18th minute lead by the Central African Country who were determined to block Ghana’s qualification despite having no chance of qualification.

The visitors who had nothing to lose in the encounter scored the opener in front of a packed stadium filled with home fans, leaving them in shock.

An improved performance in the second half spearheaded by substitutes from the bench however turned the game in favour of the Black Stars who booked their 10th successive qualification since 2006.

The Black Stars enjoyed early possession as they kept the ball for the first five minutes, but it was the visitors who created the first goal-scoring opportunity in the seventh minute.

Ghislain Baboula broke away from the right side of attack and raced into the penalty area, but his effort was intercepted by Alidu Seidu for the first corner kick of the match.

That attack appeared to have boosted their confidence as they made series of incursions into the vital area of the Stars, but failed to punish them.

They almost found the back of the net in the 18th minute when Birad Thomas launched a long drive just outside the box which was pushed over the bar by Ati Zigi for another corner kick.

Loius Mafouta however made their dominance count six minutes later when he rounded his marker before placing the ball beyond Ati Zigi for the opener.

The Black Stars reacted to the goal with two quick attacks in search of the equaliser, but the resolute defence of Central African Republic kept them at bay.

As Ghana struggled to break the backline of the Les Fauves ,Jordan Ayew and Osman Bukari switched positions, a move that brought some bite in the attack.

It was during one of such attacks when Bukari was brought down on the edge of the penalty box.

Mohammed Kudus made the most out of the opportunity with a spectacular free kick which hit the woodwork before deflecting on the body of goalkeeper Geoffrey Lambet into the net.

The goal drew thunderous applause from the fans who until that moment had been quite owing to the poor display of the Black Stars.

The second half began in an end-to-end fashion as both teams equally shared possession and exploited spaces in midfield to their advantage.

The Ghanaians however stepped up their game and exerted their authority as the home team but creating decent chances remained a huge task.

Coach Chris Hughton in his quest to inject some creativity into the play of the Stars introduce Ernest Nuamah in place of Osman Bukari on the 62nd minute to the displeasure of the fans who felt Bukari was one of the brightest spot on the pitch.

He also brought on Antoine Semenyo and Gideon Mensah for Inaki Williams and Baba Rahman with 20 minutes left as Ghana probed for a second goal.

The introduction of the fresh limbs indeed brought some sense of urgency in Ghana’s play as they pinned the visitors to their own half with plethora of attacks.

The Stars finally made the breakthrough three minutes from time following a combination between two of the substitutes – Semenyo and Nuamah.

Semenyo dispossessed a defender, dashed into the box before releasing Nuamah whose only task was to tap in from close range to seal Ghana’s qualification for AFCON 2023.

