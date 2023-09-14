Beijing blasts EU probe into Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles

Beijing, Sept. 14, (dpa/GNA) - The European Union’s newly announced investigation into China’s state support for makers of electric vehicles was blasted by Beijing on Thursday as “naked protectionist behaviour.”

“China expresses its concern and strong dissatisfaction over this,” a spokesman for the Commerce Ministry said, adding that the probe will have “a negative impact” on relations.

“China believes that the EU’s proposed investigative measures are to protect its own industry in the name of ‘fair competition,’ which is naked protectionist behaviour that will seriously disrupt and distort the global automotive industry supply chain,” he said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday an anti-subsidy investigation into cheap Chinese electric vehicles that she said were flooding global markets.

The investigation can potentially lead to punitive duties being imposed on imports to the EU.

Different efforts are currently under way in several EU economic sectors to reduce the bloc’s dependence on imports from countries like China or Russia and to protect domestic companies.

The Commerce Ministry in Beijing emphasized the long-standing relations between Europe and China in the automotive sector.

China’s car industry has grown rapidly and become more competitive as a result of technological innovations, it said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

