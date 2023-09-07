Atwima Kwanwoma Rural Bank launches 40th Anniversary   

By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA

Kumasi, Sept. 7. GNA – The Atwima Kwanwoma Rural Bank (AKRB), a veteran in the rural banking industry, has launched its 40th Anniversary celebration, with a pledge to deepen its impact on society and enhance value creation for its stakeholders.

Management of the bank has also committed to going all length to make good use of the technological advancement available to provide excellent and preferred products and services to bond with its customers.

Mr Samuel Bonsu-Sekyere, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank, stated this at the formal launch of the 40th anniversary celebrations and the unveiling of the anniversary logo at Ayigya in the Oforikrom Municipality.

It was on the theme: “Celebrating Four Decades of Banking Excellence and Customer Satisfaction.”

The bank, which was established on September 6, 1983, now has 11 branches and had seen phenomenal increase in its financial performance.

Mr Bonsu-Sekyere said the AKRB would continue to ensure community support by giving back to society in terms of education, agriculture, and health.

Notable among those are the construction of a model senior high school and a library at Pakyi No. 2, nurses’ quarters at SDA hospital at Dominase, and a three-unit classroom block at Semankyiakrom.

Activities earmarked for the celebration included health walk, health screening, inter-school’s gala, and donations.

Reverend James Owusu-Bonsu, the Board Chairman of the Bank, said even though the bank was established at a time that the country was going through structural adjustment, it was able to make strides after three years of hard work.

“It takes an experience bank to take care of customer investments with the activities of cyber fraud,” he stated.

He said the bank was known for its consistency in operations and profit margin, making it capable to compete with bigger banks.

Mr Kofi Owusu, the Operations Manager, ARB Apex bank, said the AKRB had employed a good number of the youth and improved the standard of living of most Ghanaians, and called on the public to invest with the bank.

