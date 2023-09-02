Anto-Aboso community gets new KG block

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Anto-Aboso(WR), Sept. 2, GNA – The Anto-Aboso community in the Shama District of the Western Region has been provided with a standard Kindergarten (KG) facility to promote early childhood education.

The three-unit classroom has an office, pantry and WASH facilities to ensure that teaching and learning were conducted in a peaceful environment.

Mr Erickson Abakah, the Member of Parliament for the area, who opened the facility, acknowledged the importance of giving the Ghanaian child a sound footing in education.

He said, “if the foundation is destroyed…then what’s the future of the country?”

The Member of Parliament said strengthening the foundation from the base through quality school infrastructure, teachers and learning materials, was key to raising quality human capital not only for the district, but for the entire nation.

The opening of the KG facility was done together with Mr Raphael Arthur, the District Education Director and Mr Ebenezer Dadzie the District Chief Executive.

Mr Abakah paid glowing tributes to Nana Wienu and the chiefs of the area and the laudable sacrifices of teachers to project quality education in the district.

The Education Director, Mr Raphael Arthur noted how stakeholder collaboration was important to making sure that no child in the district was left behind in the field of formal education.

Mr Dadzie called for the proper maintenance of the facility to help train more people who would in future take advantage of the free SHS model to change their fortunes.

Mrs Grace Dugbenu , the Headmistress of the school, noted how the 1985 KG in the Community could no longer accommodate the 165 children yearning to be educated.

She expressed gratitude to the authorities for fixing such a deficit and prayed for other infrastructure.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

