NGO holds career symposia to inspire school children in Talensi, Nabdam

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Tongo-Beo (U/E), Sept 2, GNA – The Widows and Orphans Movement (WOM), an advocacy non-governmental organisation, has held a career day symposium for pupils and students in the Talensi and Nabdam districts of the Upper East Region to inspire them to achieve their goals through hard work.

The participants interacted with professionals on their future ambitions to seek their counsel and guidance, while the experts also shared their struggles and successes with them to aid their life’s journey.

Professionals from the legal, health, education, and security sectors interacted with the pupils and students and provided valuable insights into different career paths.

The event, held in partnership with ActionAid Ghana, had the Yagzore and Tongo-Beo Primary/ Junior High schools in the Talensi District, as well as the Sakote and Nangodi Primary/ Junior High schools in the Nabdam District participating.

A total of 600 needy pupils and students from the four schools were supported with exercise books to enhance their education.

Ms Nancy Awinbisa Amiziah, a Project Officer at WOM, said the career day symposia formed part of the Movement’s education project to help address challenges affecting children’s education in those districts.

“We have realised that many children from these districts drop out of school at very young ages and although some interventions had been made, the lack of motivation and inspiration from successful people in society had been identified as a major factor,” she said.

“So, this year, we wanted to do something exciting, so we brought professionals in different fields to interact and inspire them.”

When children constantly had people who became successful through education to interact with and inspire them, they were motivated to stay in school and learn, Ms Amiziah said.

She advocated the urgent need for career day activities to be included in the school curriculum, especially at the basic level, to ensure discipline, hard work and responsible upbringing of children.

“We are hoping that the Ghana Education Service will work with major stakeholders to ensure programmes like these are ran in all public schools.”

Dr Bertha Volenatome Gibil, a Pediatrician at the Upper East Regional Hospital, told participants that life was full of struggles, but it would be easier if they were determined to make things work.

Sharing her story of becoming a medical doctor, Dr Gibil said she did not become a doctor through a smooth journey or without disappointments.

“I have failed a number of times in my life before, but I have been able to make it, so you can also make it, just study hard.”

She advised the children to practice personal hygiene such as bathing, cleaning, and changing of sanitary pads regularly to help reduce infections and other diseases.

Madam Edna Ivy Adabayeri, a Legal Practitioner, advised the young ones on the need to work hard and prioritise their education to become successful in life.

She asked them to set goals and focus on achieving them.

Ms Naomi Wepia, the Headteacher of Tongo-Beo Junior High School, commended the WOM and ActionAid Ghana for the initiative and urged them to organise the career day each term.

“The more they see and interact with these successful people the more inspired they become,” she said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

