Anlo Traditional Council signs Ga Manye’s book of condolence 

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Accra, Sept. 28, GNA – The Anlo Traditional Council has signed the book of condolence in memory of Naa Deidei Omeadru III, the late Queen mother of the Ga State.

The delegation, led by Togbi Agbesi Awusu II, the Awadada of Anlo, was also scheduled to visit the Ga Traditional Council and mourn with King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse.

Togbi Agbeshie Awusu led a retinue of chiefs and queens, numbering about 50, including Togbi Gbordzor III, the Paramount Chief of Fugo and Dusifiaga of Anlo, Togbi James-Ocloo V, the Dufia of Keta, and Togbi Kadzahlo IV, the Dufia of Afiadenyigba.

They were received by Nii Ahele Nunoo III, the Abola Mantse, Nii Ayikai III, Akamanjen Mantse, Nii Afufu Afragaja I, Jorbu Mankralo and other staff of the Ga Traditional Council.

The Awadada, on behalf of the people of Anlo, donated packs of bottled water and assorted drinks as a sign of their goodwill and sympathy and promised to do more during the funeral rites, scheduled for October.

Nii Ayikai, who accepted the gifts expressed gratitude for the gesture and said they looked forward to hosting the chiefs and people of Anlo and their rich culture, especially their ever popular “agbadza” dance during the funeral.

“On behalf of Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, we are very happy with your visit and accept your gifts… during the funeral, we plead you come with your iconic Agbadza dance troupe to entertain our mourners,” he said.

Other Chiefs and Queens among the retinue were Togbi Agbeve III, Togbi Subo II, Togbi Solanga Akakpo II, Togbi Tudoabor III, Mama Awotsu Adzagba II, Mama Duti IV and Mama Nugorgbe I.

A delegation of chiefs from the State had earlier visited the Awadada at Anloga to officially announce the passing of the Queen mother and the funeral rites, which would be held from October 23 to 29, 2023.

GNA

