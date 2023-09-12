Al-Haouz Earthquake: Moroccan King Visits Injured, Donates Blood

Accra, Sept. 12, GNA-His Majesty King Mohammed VI on Tuesday visited the “Mohammed VI” University Hospital in Marrakech, where the Sovereign enquired about the state of health of the wounded, and victims of the painful earthquake.

The Earthquake, which occurred on Friday September 8, caused significant human and material losses in several regions of the Kingdom.

His Majesty the King visited the resuscitation and hospitalization departments for earthquake victims, where the Sovereign was informed of the state of health of the injured and the care they were receiving from the medical teams mobilized in the wake of this major natural disaster.

This Royal initiative of great moral support to the injured and their families reinforces the various initiatives and measures taken, in accordance with the High Royal Instructions, to rescue, assist and support those affected by the Al-Haouz earthquake.

Some 2,171 injured people were admitted to various hospitals in the Marrakech-Safi region, including 484 with major injuries and 1,570 with minor injuries. About 248 people are still hospitalized.

On this occasion, His Majesty King Mohammed VI kindly donated His blood, a powerful gesture that also testifies to the Royal benevolence and expresses the Sovereign’s full solidarity and compassion for the victims and their grieving families.

His Majesty the King’s visit to the “Mohammed VI” University Hospital reflects the Sovereign’s great concern for the victims of the Al-Haouz earthquake, and underscores the symbiosis that exists between His Majesty the King and His people in times of hardship and misfortune, enabling the Kingdom of Morocco to manage current crises and look to the future with enthusiasm and determination.

