Akatsi South MP offers free eye screening and surgery to constituents 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Sept. 21, GNA-Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi South in the Volta region has organised free eye screening for his constituents.

The week-long exercise, in partnership with the Akatsi South Municipal Hospital, Lifetime Well Vision, and Friends of Eye Centre, was targeted at solving all eye-related issues affecting his constituents.

Mr Ahiafor, who is also a Ranking Member of Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and

Parliamentary Affairs Committee disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the beneficiaries were screened for various eye defects such as cataracts, and glaucoma, among others.

He revealed that over 2,552 residents have been screened with 2,183 being offered free eye medication.

Over 992 lenses were also given to beneficiaries during the period, with 341 booked for free surgery.

The team, made up of eye experts and other health officials, visited areas such as Atidzive, Avenorpeme, Avenorpedo, Gefia, Wute, Akatsi ARS, and their surrounding communities.

Some beneficiaries who interacted with the GNA expressed their appreciation to the team and Mr Ahiafor, for championing their health needs.

Health officials from the Akatsi Municipal Hospital and other quarters, conducted the exercise, with full support from the MP.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

