Akatsi South GES, ‘Right to Play’ to organise reading festival

Akatsi (VR), Sept. 9, GNA – The Akatsi South Education Directorate, in collaboration with Right to Play, an education-oriented Organisation, would hold an Inter Circuits Reading Festival within the Municipality.

The event, which is scheduled for Wednesday, September 13 at the premises of the Education Directorate, would, among others, improve literacy among pupils and students in the area.

Mr Karim Ayaana Umar, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of Education, who made this known to the Ghana News Agency, explained that the fortunes of the education industry in the Municipality, could be best improved right from the early grade level.

“It is against this premise that this year’s festival targets the lower primary level only,” he said.

He further revealed that each circuit would present ten students including the contestants and three teachers from each circuit.

Mr Ayanna, however, encouraged all teachers, School Inspectorate and Support Officers (SISOs), and others to come and witness the event.

Right To Play focuses on addressing quality education issues, gender equality, and child protection needs across the country.

This year’s event is sponsored by Lawyer Bernard Ahiafor, the Member of Parliament for Akatsi South.

