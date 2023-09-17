Agona East NPP Parliamentary Aspirant urges youth to register

By James Esuon, GNA

Asafo (C/R), Sept 17, GNA – Mrs Hannah Asamoah, Agona East Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has asked the youth, 18 years and above to actively get involved in the Electoral Commission’s (EC) limited voters registration exercise.

The target age group, she encouraged, must come out in their numbers to register to enable them to exercise their franchise in the upcoming District Level and the 2024 elections.

‘’My message to them is that they are Ghanaians first and foremost, and it is their civic duty to be registered and also to vote,‘’ Mrs Asamoah stated.

She made the call when she addressed a durbar of chiefs and people of Agona Asafo to climax the 2023 Akwambo festival to raise funds in aid of a community centre.

The colorful durbar was co-chaired by Mrs Asamoah and Mr Isaac Kojo Nti, former NDC Aspiring Parliamentary candidate for Agona East.

She said the youth in the country must take the voter registration exercise seriously to enable them partake in the current political dispensation to enhance the country’s democracy.

The Aspiring Parliamentary candidate urged the people of Agona Asafo to continue to rally behind the government under President Akufo Addo to promote peace and development.

She disclosed that the government would not rest on its oars to provide jobs and wealth for the people in Agona East.

The Chairperson of NPP appealed to the inhabitants of Asafo to rally behind her candidature to win the Parliamentary seat, come 2024.

She urged the people to stop discrimination, pull him down and to- whom-you-know attitude and unite to bring peace and development to the area.

She called on the people to throw their support behind her to emerge victorious in order to work hard to bring the needed policies and programmes to help raise their living standards.

According to her, when given the nod, she would use her office to lobby government to secure more infrastructural projects and jobs for the people, especially the youth.

Mrs Asamoah and her co-chairman Mr Nti donated 100 bags of cement and cash of 20,000 Cedis to support the construction of an ultra-modern community centre to promote cultural heritage development.

GNA

