2nd BREIP conference held in Shanghai on Wed. to build bridge for global economic information connectivity

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua/GNA) – The Second Conference of the Belt and Road Economic Information Partnership and 2023 Shanghai Entrepreneurs Conference for the Belt and RoadHigh-quality Development kicked off on Wednesday in Shanghai.

Representatives from 23 countries and regions participated in the conference to jointly discuss new development opportunities of the Belt and Road Economic Information Partnership (BREIP) and exchange views about the potential fields and trends of cooperation to better contribute to the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the BRI. Over the years, the BRI has become a broadly welcomed global public good and an international cooperation platform.

To better serve the BRI, the BREIP was initiated by Xinhua News Agency in June 2019 to break information barriers and promote global economic information connectivity.

At present, about 56 world-renowned news agencies, information service organizations, research institutes and business associations from 37 countries and regions have joined the BREIP as its members.

The BREIP has always been an important source for the Belt and Road Institute in Sweden (BRIX) to obtain information and knowledge related to the BRI, said Hussein Askary, vice-chairman with BRIX.

Under the South-South cooperation framework, people from all countries are forging deeper and broader ties in cultural and information exchanges, said Maria Bernarda Llorente, president of Agencia Télam.

The BRI aims to strengthen economic ties between different countries and regions, promote their infrastructure development and strengthen their traderelations, said Serik Korzhumbayev, editor-in-chief of Delovoy Kazakhstan newspaper, adding that the BREIP plays a key role in achieving these goals through the exchange of economic information.

Andjelko Utjesanovic, an correspondent with Tanjug News Agency, noted that as the world has changed dramatically over the past decade, international cooperation is needed now more than ever.

Besides, a series of latest achievements in Belt and Road construction were released at the conference, including the inauguration of the BREIP Shanghai liaison office, a mini-program to provide investmentand trade related business dealing, market information, corporate training, law and other services for companies, as well as a program to promote bilateral and multilateral cooperation of BREIP members.

Over the past four years, multilateral cooperation mechanisms of the BREIP have been established, including the “Xinhua Silk Road Bilingual Information” column launched by Xinhua News Agency and Chinese Times (Laos), the Next Summit co-organized by Xinhua News Agency and New Zealand’s NEXT Federation, etc.

In the future, the BREIP will continue to serve as a bridge to expand the global “circle of friends”, promote global economic information connectivity, and contribute to the high-quality development of the BRI.

GNA

