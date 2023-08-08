Ya-Na cuts sod for new Yendi Assembly complex block

Yendi (NR) Aug 8, GNA- Ya-Na Abukari II the Overlord of Dagbon has in collaboration with the Northern Regional Minister Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu cut sod for the construction of a three-storey Assembly complex block for Yendi Municipal Assembly.

He said the replacement of the 40-year-old Assembly block was apt as the old one could no longer accommodate the growing population of workers.

Ya-Na Abukari appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to endeavor to complete the Yendi water project initiated in 2021 to solve the water challenges of the area.

He called on the people of Dagbon to live in peace with each other and gave the assurance to support the Regional Minister to provide land for more projects for the area.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister said the new assembly complex was a cherished project because of how the Overlord of Dagbon Ya-Na Abukari II had developed interest it.

He said he had tasked the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive Alhaji Hammed Yussuf to follow-up and appealed to the Yendi MP Alhaji Faruk Aliu Mahama to contact the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund for the project.

He thanked Ya-Na for providing them a land for the project and appealed to the Contractor to do quality project they were looking for and he would visit the project regularly when construction begins.

Alhaji Hammed Abubakar Yussuf the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive said currently the Assembly shared a block with Municipal Directorate of Ghana Education Service (GES), which was inadequate to accommodate them.

He said the Assembly would bequeath the existing block to the Municipal Directorate of GES to enable them to perform their duties effectively after its rehabilitation.

He said the project was funded by the District Assemblies Common Fund.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama Member of Parliament for Yendi constituency said the ground breaking project fitted well into their grand vision of building a new city in Yendi.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

