Wala State cracks whip against immorality among youth 

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, (UW/R), Aug. 11, GNA – The Wala State has cracked the whip against immoral behaviours among the younger generation in the area as part of efforts to restore the fast-eroding moral values among young people.

It condemned sexual immorality including pornography, homosexuality, and paedophilia among young people, which it said was on the ascendency in the traditional area and needed urgent action to be dealt with.

A statement signed by Naa Ali Seidu Pelpuo Yelmaana, Paramount Chief of Busa Traditional Area on behalf of Naa Seidu Fuseini Pelpuo IV, the Overlord of the Wala State, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa, cautioned that anyone caught in acts of immorality would be dealt with accordingly.

“While we were still contending with the issue of pornography and fighting to eliminate it in our society, another immoral activity took us by storm – that is the infamous LGBTQ+.

“We, in no mean terms, condemned this obnoxious phenomenon and urged all religious bodies in the Wala State to condemn it in their preaching and sermons.

“Just as we thought we were winning the war against immorality in our society, we have been hit by another face of it – paedophilia,” the statement said.

It indicated that mere condemnation of those immoral acts without punitive measures would not yield any positive outcome and thus assured the security agencies, especially the police of its unflinching support in the enforcement of laws against such acts in society.

The statement also banned a social event called “Pens Down,” an entertainment activity organised for Junior High and Senior High School graduates in Wa.

On Wednesday, August 9, 2023, the Upper West Regional Queen Mothers Association, issued a statement seeking to ban that activity, which it said was a breeding ground for illicit activities such as sexual immorality and sexual violence and its consequences such as teenage pregnancy and school dropout.

“It has been observed that this event is organized by unscrupulous and lecherous adults with a view to taking advantage of the excited young and innocent BECE graduates to abuse them sexually. It is a period when the children let their hair down and throw caution to the wind.

They are vulnerable as most of them get introduced to substance abuse during these events. We are banning “Put Pens Down” dances with immediate effect,” the statement added.

It cautioned that anyone who would be caught organising such record dance and entertainment activities would have his or her gadgets and equipment destroyed beyond repairs and punished severely to serve as a deterrent to others.

GNA

