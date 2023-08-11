Ghana’s FPL winner Katamani poised to defend title

Accra, Aug. 11, GNA – Selasie Katamani, winner of Ghana’s Premier Fantasy and Golden Leagues (FPL) for last season says he is poised to defend his title in the 2023 edition of the league.

In an interview, the former champion said he was optimistic about his chances for the upcoming season urging others to join the football fantasy train.

He said, “I have already created my FPL team and signed up for all the mini leagues. I am looking forward to defending my titles this year and finishing in

the top 1000 globally.”

Explaining his strategy for the upcoming season, Katamani said he had already commenced player analysis of the respective Premier League teams to form his fantasy team.

“I focus on consistent performers; while having star players is important, it is the consistent point-earners who truly make a difference over the course of the

season. I also keep a close eye on injuries, transfers, and fixture schedules to make informed decisions each week,” he said.

He also disclosed that his victory in the previous edition was no stroke of luck and was the result of meticulous planning.

The FPL community, according to him, enabled him to generate a lot of winning insights.

“A lot of the guys in the Fantasy Gold Community are very knowledgeable about football and FPL and regularly share statistics and tips, so I make sure to engage there. The nice thing is that they are happy to share knowledge, even

though they are all very competitive,” he stated.

Katamani, who placed first in several of Ghana’s premier FPL leagues, including the Fantasy Gold Leagues, won a cash prize of GHC 5,000.

“I love FPL, and I play every year. Last year was a very good season for me; I won most of my mini leagues and even won some cash prizes from some of them,” he added.

Katamani is one of Ghana’s best FPL players, finishing in the top 0.2% globally out of over 10 million players’ last season.

After a 3-month break that has felt like eternity for football fans, the premier league is back this weekend which means fantasy league is back.

FPL has been a growing phenomenon amongst Ghanaian football enthusiasts and has grown rapidly over the past 10 years, with over 120,000 player’s last

season.

Players emulate their favourite managers and join mini leagues with fellow football lovers for a chance to win prizes, with some Ghanaians amongst the best in the world.

GNA

