Volta Senior High School appeals for infrastructural development 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Dzita (V/R) Aug. 17, GNA – The Volta Senior High School (VOLTASCO) at Dzita-Agbledomi in the Anloga District of the Volta Region has appealed for infrastructural assistance to enhance teaching and learning.

The school lack facilities such as staff common room and bungalow, students’ dormitory, library, computer laboratory, and classroom blocks, and anytime the rains set in, students are forced to move out.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Edward Kwadzo Eddah, the Board Chairman of the school, said it was established in 2013 as a community senior high school and was later absorbed by the Ghana Education Service as a public senior high school in 2017.

Mr Freedom Vitashie, the school planning committee member, told the GNA that the Dzita Agbledomi Community had supported the school in many ways.

Mr Spencer Agbemenu, the Headmaster of the school, said the school had a total student population of 179 with 28 teaching and four non-teaching staff.

It offers courses such as Business, General Arts, Home Economics and Visual Arts.

He lamented how some elective classes were held under trees due to inadequate classrooms and desks.

“The school can boast of only three classroom blocks that we use during our core subject classes,” he said, and it shared the same compound with the only basic school in the area, which created a lot of challenges.

He explained that intruders, including mentally challenged persons, distracted classes due to lack of a fence wall around the school, a situation which promoted absenteeism.

Some teachers and students the GNA spoke with appealed to the Government, individuals, and the public to, as a matter of urgency, rescue the school from its current challenges.

GNA

