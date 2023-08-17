Amenfiman Old Students donate to alma mater’s NSMQ team

By Francisca Stokes Atta-Eyison

Wassa Akropong (W/R), Aug. 17, GNA – The 2008-Year Group of the Amenfiman Senior High School has presented an undisclosed amount of money and some items to the school’s National Science and Mathematics Quiz (NSMQ) team in response to an appeal to support their adequate preparation towards the competition.

Mr Francis Agyapong, in the company of Mr Augustine Arthur and Mr Dickson Baah Boakye, presented the items, worth GH₵8,500.00, on behalf of the group and expressed the hope that the donation would spur the students on to perform excellently during the competition.

The Headmaster of the School, Mr Isaac Kwasi Mickson, said he was grateful for the kind gesture, which would motivate the students and enhance their performance.

“I am extremely overwhelmed and surprised to see that 2008 old students of this school donating these items and cash to their alma mater and the NSMQ team. “For their generosity, I have decided to call them “Pacesetters”, because I believe they have set the pace for other old students to follow,” he said.

Mr Mickson appealed for funds for the completion of some projects, which had been abandoned for many years, and the construction of a school park for sporting activities.

Mr Francis Kyipie, the NSMQ Coordinator, commended the 2008 Year Group for the support to boost the morale of the team and pledged the members’ commitment to winning the national championship.

The Amenfiman Senior High School in the Wassa Amenfi East District of the Western Region qualified for the first time to participate in the 2023 NSMQ in June this year, after it defeated three other schools with an aggregate of 30 points.

GNA

