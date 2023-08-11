USAID Policy LINK, partners engage youth on maximising opportunities in agricultural sector 

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Aug 11, GNA – A day’s dialogue to enhance opportunities for vulnerable groups including young people to participate and contribute to the country’s agriculture policy processes has been held in Tamale.

It was to provide the platform for young people to engage with policymakers, researchers, private sector actors and other stakeholders, to share their perspectives, and experiences and make recommendations on how to promote agribusiness as a viable career option for the youth.

Mr Yunus Abdulai, Country Lead of USAID Policy LINK, speaking during the dialogue, said it formed part of efforts to support the development of a vibrant and inclusive agricultural sector, where young people could access opportunities and contribute to the country’s food security and economic growth.

It was organised by USAID Policy LINK in collaboration with other partners including the Ghana Market Systems and Resilience (MSR) Activity, Ghana Mobilizing Finance in Agriculture (MFA) Activity and the Centre for Agricultural Productivity and Policy Studies (CAPPS) of the University for Development Studies (UDS), Nyankpala Campus.

It was on the theme: “Promoting Agribusiness: Empowering Youth to Take Agriculture as a Viable Business Opportunity” and attended by representatives of youth advocacy organisations and students from some selected Senior High Schools in the region.

The dialogue also formed part of activities by Policy LINK to commemorate this year’s International Youth Day celebration.

Mr Cecil Osei, Deputy Chief of Party, Ghana MSR Activity, said the agricultural sector was critical to reducing the rising unemployment in the country, expressing the need for the government to support young people with the needed technical expertise to succeed in the area.

Professor Abdul-Halim Abubakari, Vice Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture at UDS, Nyankpala Campus, called for a holistic approach towards attracting the youth into the sector, saying the country’s food security and economic growth largely depended on the commitment of young people, who were willing to go into the agricultural sector.

Mr Abdul-Latif Abdul-Rahaman, President of the Northern Regional Youth Network commended Policy LINK and its partners for providing a platform for the youth to explore the opportunities available in the sector.

