Volta Regional Employment and Labour Office to be situated at Hohoe  

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Aug. 11, GNA – A groundbreaking ceremony has been held for the construction of the Volta Regional Office of Employment and Labour at Hohoe.

The single-storey edifice is a World Bank-funded project and is expected to be completed in six months.

Mr Bright Wireko-Brobby, Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and Member of Parliament for the Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency said employment was one of the top three necessities of life.

He said employment had remained a big issue for everybody, adding that the promulgation of Act 651 of the Labour Act, 2003, had made employment decentralised.

Mr Wireko-Brobby said all the 16 regions would have such offices to aid data on employment statistics nationwide.

He said unemployed youth at all levels and employers would submit their data to the office to enable the Ministry to reconcile both to ensure employment.

Mr Wireko-Brobby also noted that the project was also one of the legacies of the President who would want to commission it in time.

Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the government had made appreciable gains and efforts when it came to infrastructure deliverables in Ghana.

He said the design and architecture of the project would give a face-lift to the Municipality adding that Hohoe would get to the next level.

Mr Awume noted that the project would also offer opportunities to youth in the Municipality and called on all to own the process.

Ka Frontline Limited is the contractor for the project.

GNA

