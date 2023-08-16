UoG TESCON presidential hopeful outlines his vision for NPP    

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Aug. 16, GNA – Mr Prince Appiah Dankwa, a presidential hopeful of the University of Ghana (UoG) branch of the Tertiary Education Student Confederacy (TESCON) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has promised to inject dynamism into the activities of the confederacy.

Mr Dankwa assured his leadership would create a vibrant student wing embodying the ideals and values of the NPP on campus.

Considering the crucial nature of the Election 2024, there was the need to empower and strengthen the youth wings of the NPP, foster political engagement and create a positive impact both on campus and in the broader community, he said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, the Level 200 Student, who is the current Organiser of the branch, also stressed the need to nurture and empower student leadership of the confederacy through workshops, seminars and mentorship programmes to make them conversant with the ideals and philosophies of the NPP.

He said organising periodic and regular dialogues among branches at different campuses would foster an environment of open discussion on political issues, saying through these initiatives, the NPP could better enhance political awareness and inspire the critical analysis of policies as well as provide a platform for students to voice their opinions and aspirations.

“Our TESCON needs to actively engage in community service projects that address local challenges. By collaborating with NGOs, local authorities and community members, we will contribute to the betterment of our immediate surroundings while promoting the values of the NPP,” Mr Dankwa stated.

“My administration would be further committed to promoting the welfare of students on campus working to improve facilities, access to resources and student support services,” he said.

He stressed: “We will engage constructively with university administration to address concerns and drive positive changes.”

The aspirant added there was also the need to educate TESCON members on the NPP’s ideology, policies and governance principles, saying by fostering a deep understanding of these aspects, the student wing could better engage in informed political discussions and effectively mobilise grassroots support.

Mr Dankwa said it was thus appropriate that TESCON actively collaborated with other student groups, both within the university and across different campuses to foster a culture of unity and inclusivity.

“By building strong networks, we can share experiences, exchange ideas and collectively work towards common goals,” he said.

He explained that transparency, accountability and integrity remained an integral component of student politics.

I will ensure that our actions, inactions and decisions are communicated clearly to the members for feedback,” he said.

Mr Dankwa hoped through those strategic initiatives TESCON at the UoG would serve as a catalyst for positive change, producing well-rounded graduates who might not only be academically accomplished but also actively engaged citizens.

“Our commitment to the principles of the NPP will drive us to create a vibrant, inclusive and impactful student wing that contributes meaningfully to both campus life and national development,” he stated.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

