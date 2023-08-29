Ukrainian FM praises Prague for solidarity with Ukraine

Prague, Aug. 29, (dpa/GNA) – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked the Czech Republic for its solidarity with his country after meeting with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky in Prague on Monday.

Discussion topics included further military cooperation possibilities and insight into the European Union’s perspective on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

The Czech Republic, which was admitted to the EU in 2004, knows “all the hurdles” of the membership process and can help with its experience, Kuleba said.

The Czech Republic is considered a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion, which began in February 2022.

Prague has supported Kiev with hundreds of millions of euros in aid for military equipment, including tanks, combat helicopters, multiple rocket launchers and artillery ammunition.

On the sidelines of his visit, Kuleba warned against extending EU import restrictions on Ukrainian grain beyond September 15.

Eastern EU members Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria, with the approval of Brussels, closed their markets for wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflowers from Ukraine until that date in a bid to protect their own agricultural sectors.

An extension to the measures, Kuleba said, would be a violation of the principle of solidarity.

Kiev was ready to “fiercely defend” its farmers in such a case, he added.

GNA

