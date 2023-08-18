Two Foundations provide medical services to people of Kpandai

By Albert Allotey

Accra, Aug. 18, GNA – Escof Zinnia Foundation (EZF) in collaboration with SAT Foundation has provided medical services and health education to the people of Kpandai at a community durbar in the Northern Region to enhance their lives.

Madam Esther Coffie, the Chief Executive Officer of EZF, made this known to newsmen in Accra.

She said the two organisations acknowledged the importance of access to healthcare and the challenges faced by underserved communities like Kpandai, hence the programme.

Madam Coffie advised the citizenry to avoid self-medication, which she said was dangerous to their health and well-being.

Elder Ebenezer Otoo, the General Manager of the Samuel Amo Tobbin Foundation called for unity and peace among the people of the Northern Region and urged them to address their grievances through peaceful means.

He said; “Violence only perpetuates more violence, but open dialogue, understanding, and cooperation are effective ways to resolve disputes.”

He urged the community to embrace dialogue and peaceful solutions to disagreements.

The General Manager entreated parents to instil the value of respect and tolerance in the youth, who he said were integral in shaping the region’s future.

Elder Otoo admonished the community members to live in peace and harmony for the progress of the region.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

