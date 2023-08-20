Trust God but continue to pursue your dreams — Prophet Dogli urges Christians

By Nelson Ayivor

Aflao (V/R), Aug. 20, GNA – Apostle Prophet Elijah Dogli, Founder and General Overseer of the Jesus Miracle Temple International (Bazooka Fire Ministry), has admonished Christians to trust God while pursuing their dreams to achieve the desired results.

He said many Christians gave up too early in life when faced with challenges and encouraged the congregation to keep on pressing and persevering to realise their dreams.

Apostle Prophet Dogli gave the admonition during Sunday’s church service at Aflao where likened life’s challenges to a woman in labour who had to push till she delivered her baby.

“A woman in labour never stops pushing because she was expecting a baby. That is what encourages her not to give up no matter how tough things become.’’

“Let us also, with unwavering perseverance, push until we birth our testimonies.”

He said believers must not put God in a time box or feel left behind when they saw others progressing, adding that each one had an appointed time of breakthrough in life.

For one to achieve success at any venture, one needed to stop overthinking and complaining, and rather take profitable action in faith.

Apostle Dogli advised believers to also be intentional in their approach and be prayerful.

“No one has ever solved a problem by overthinking and complaining. Instead of overthinking, channel that same time and energy into acting,” he said.

He urged the congregation not to wallow in self-pity and doubt, but gather courage, move in faith and be intentional about their approach to matters of life.

“Be prayerful and do not lose hope. The Bible says the expectations of the righteous shall never be cut short.”

“God is not selective, neither does He show favouritism. If you ask in faith, you will receive.”

