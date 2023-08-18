Third Biennial Traditional Talent Festival held in New Ningo

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Ningo (Near Tema), Aug. 18, GNA – The Department of Culture and Tourism at the Ningo Prampram District Assembly (NiPDA) has held the third Biennial Traditional Talent Festival (TRATALFEST) at New Ningo within the Ningo Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region.

The Biennial Traditional Talent Festival was on the theme “Cultural heritage in economic growth”, with the aim of promoting culture to boost the local economy.

Mr. Jerry Johnson, Chairman of the event and a member of the African Diaspora group, stated in his opening remarks that Africans were the true definition of humanity, hence the need to uphold and preserve its rich and unique cultural heritage.

Mr. Johnson further elaborated that the African youth were the most imitated by non-Africans across the globe, saying the youth must recognize their history and be proud to be African.

According to him, African cultural heritage was unique and could be used to create prosperity for its people.

Mr. Johnson called on the various stakeholders to imbibe true African history into the children, adding that it will help correct the many misrepresentations the African continent has suffered over the years.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Entertainment Desk on the sidelines of the event, Mrs. Joyce Ayorkor Guddah, Ningo Prampram District Director of Culture and Tourism, stated that the Biennial Traditional Talent Festival was also to hunt for talents within the district.

Mrs. Guddah again hinted that the event also serves as a prelude to the homowo festival, which would commence in August 2023 within the Ningo Prampram District.

The Ningo Prampram Cultural and Tourism Director further said the changes in the academic calendar had affected their schedules but was quick to add that the anomalies that distracted the cultural events for the schools had been rectified.

Mrs. Guddah noted that inculcating the rich African cultural heritage into the students was the best way to promote African history, stressing that Ningo Prampram has all it takes to boost her cultural prospects through tourism.

She called on the local residents to support cultural traditional troupes within the various communities so as to promote the cultural heritage of the people of Ningo Prampram.

Afienya Vocational and Technical Institute, Ningo Senior High School, and Prampram Senior High School converge at the Ancestral Wall at New Ningo in the Ningo Prampram District for the 2023 Biennial Traditional Talent Festival.

GNA

