Hearts of Oak officially announce Dutch trainer Koopman as new coach

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 18, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak has officially announced Dutch trainer Martin Koopman as their new Head Coach for the upcoming 2023/24 football season.

The highly experienced 67-year-old Coach was introduced to the team’s playing body on Thursday at the team’s training facility in Pobiman.

Koopman, after his appointment, becomes Hearts of Oak’s 13th coach in 12 years, joining the likes of Samuel Boadu, Kosta Papic, Frank Nuttal, Kim Grant, and most recently Slavko Matic, who have had spells with the Ghanaian heavyweights.

The Dutch trainer has a huge task of turning things around at the Phobian Club, who were dreadful last season despite their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League and FA Cup success.

Koopman has an impressive coaching background, having overseen notable teams such as RKC Waalwijk and Al-Nassr in the past.

He would lead Hearts of Oak in their pre-season warm match against Accra Great Olympics this coming Sunday in the highly anticipated Homowo Cup clash.

Hearts would kick off the Premier League campaign against Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on September 16, 2023.

GNA

