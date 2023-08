Accra, Aug 1, GNA – Life at the Sango landing beach at Teshie, near Accra, has started bouncing back following the end of the closed season for artisanal fishing.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed some fisherfolk mending their nets and others putting remedial touches to their canoes in readiness for another fishing season.

The fishers prayed for protection on the sea, and for a bumper haul ahead of the Homowo celebrations.

GNA

