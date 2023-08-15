Tema Circuit Court remands driver’s mate for appropriating iron rods

By Priscilla Nimako

Tema, Aug. 15, GNA – The Tema Circuit Court B has remanded a driver’s mate, Umaru Farouk, for dishonestly appropriating 24 tonnes of assorted iron rods valued at Gh₵177,600.00, the property of Jonas Kwadwo Adu.

He was denied bail to assist the police in the investigation of the others at large.

The case was adjourned to August 29, 2023.

The court, presided over by Mrs. Klorkor Okai-Mills, remanded the accused after a plea of not guilty was entered.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jacob Asamani prosecution said the complainant, Adu, is a transporter and owner of Sweetah Investment Limited at Mataheko, in Accra.

Farouk, aged 21 years old, works with Ali Umeru, who is a driver and resides at Kpone Barrier but is now at large.

DSP Asamani said on July 22, 2023, at about 19:30 hours, Adu engaged Farouk and the said Umeru in-charge of a white man diesel articulator truck with registration No. GS4867 Z to cart 24 tonnes of assorted iron rods from Star Steel Company Limited, Community 25, to a customer in Agona Swedru.

The prosecution said the goods were valued at Gh₵177,600.00.

The prosecution explained that the accused and Umaru, after loading the goods in the said vehicle, failed to deliver them to the customer, diverted them to an unknown destination in Kwabenya, Accra, and sold them.

The accused and his master went into hiding, but on August 8, 2023, police intelligence led to the arrest of the Farouk together with said truck at Tema Harbour.

During the investigation, Farouk confessed the crime and named his master and two others as his accomplices, who dishonestly appropriated the goods and sold

them to a certain woman at Atomic near Kwabenya, Accra, but could not lead police to the said woman’s residence.

GNA

