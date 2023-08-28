Tailors to hold national congress in Upper West

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, (UW/R), Aug. 28, GNA – The Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA) is set to hold its national congress in the Upper West Region to among other things, elect new executives for the association.

The congress is scheduled to take place at the SD Dombo University for Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) from 31st October 2023 to 5th November 2023.

It would be characterised by many activities, including a route march from the SDD-UBIDS through the principal streets of Wa, a football march, fun games, an excursion and training sessions.

Mr Thomas Bomansaan, the National Vice President of the Association, made this known in Wa at the weekend during a float along some principal streets of Wa as part of activities to announce the upcoming national event of the Association to the public.

He encouraged young people in the region, particularly the males to take advantage of the tailoring and dressmaking to earn a living because it was a noble trade, which every person could venture into.

“We want everybody to know that tailoring is a trade that every person can do to enable him or her to take good care of his or her family, it is a lucrative business,” he explained.

He also encouraged Ghanaians to patronise Ghanaian fashion saying, “We want to make sure that our Ghanaian fashion is liked by all.”

“Wearing second-hand clothes does not augur well for us. Let’s wear what our industry prints,” Mr Bomansaan added.

Mr Seidu Mashood Saadugu, a regional elder of the Association, also extolled the economic potential of the tailoring and dressmaking industry to the actors in that sector.

He said through the tailoring work, he had sponsored all his children through the university and encouraged young people to take advantage of the sector to improve their economic conditions.

Mr Saeed Abdul–Moomen, the Upper West Regional Chairperson of the GNTDA, appealed to the people in the region to support the successful organisation of the congress.

He said the successful organisation of the congress would also contribute to uplifting the name and reputation of the region since scores of people across the country would be hosted in the region within that period.

GNA

CAE/CA

Aug. 28, 2023

Photo caption: Some participants of the float

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

