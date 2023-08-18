Support us to give befitting burial to our son – Family

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Dzelukofe (V/R), Aug. 18, GNA – The families of James Lutterodt are calling on all sympathisers to help them give their son a befitting burial.

The late James Kwabla Edem Lutterodt, who was one of the students that represented Keta Senior High Technical School in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz competition that saw KETASCO reaching the finals, died on July 3, 2023, after a short illness.

Mr Bendorf Akwetey Luttterodt, an uncle of the deceased told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that two days had been chosen for his funeral to allow ample time for mourners coming from various areas, to pay their last respect to the young national hero.

He said there would be a pre-burial service on Friday 8th September 2023 at Tema Community 1, community center from 0900 hours.

His body would later be transported to the KETASCO park where the funeral and burial service would be held from 0900 am on Saturday September 9, after which the mortal remains would be laid to rest at the government cemetery at Vui-Keta.

Mr Bendorf apologised to the public for the change of date “We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by the change of date from August 19 to September 9, we are very sorry.”

Edem, prior to his demise, was a Computer Science student at the University of Ghana, Legon.

GNA

