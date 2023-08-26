See TVET as a viable career choice for students – MCE La Nkwantanang Madina advises   

By Francis Kwabena Cofie

Accra, Aug. 26, GNA – Madam Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for La Nkwantanang Madina has advised parents to see Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a viable choice of career for their children.

She also asked them to give their children the opportunity to usefully deploy the skills acquired after the completion of the training to achieve the intended benefits.

Madam Adjabeng gave the advice at the 50th graduation, speech, and prize-giving day of Madina Technical Institute at Madina Social Welfare in Accra.

It was on the theme: “Gender Responsiveness in TVET, a Catalyst for National Development.”

In all, 117 students who pursued various courses of study graduated.

Madam Adjabeng stated that: “For the nation to make bigger strides in its developmental efforts, we have to affirm our commitment to TVET education, which forms the bedrock of most industrialized nations.”

She gave the assurance that the assembly would continue to partner the institute to expand its infrastructure and other educational needs to accommodate more students.

The MCE commended teachers of the institute for their selfless efforts towards achieving the desired outcomes of the institute.

Mrs Mawusi Nudekor Awity, the Director General of Ghana TVET in a speech read on her behalf said to promote gender responsiveness in TVET, there was the need to break down barriers that have traditionally hindered the full participation of women in technical fields.

“As we observe this 50th anniversary event, it is imperative to reflect on the progress we have made in integrating gender responsiveness into our TVET delivery landscape,” she said.

She said it was refreshing to note that the country’s educational institutions were gradually embracing these principles by providing equal opportunities for all regardless of gender and disability to realize their dreams in the world of skills training.

“In the search for inclusive development, we recognize the pivotal role that TVET plays in equipping our youth with practical skills and knowledge necessary to drive our nation forward,” Mrs Awity noted.

Mrs Rachel Kpelle, the Acting Director of the Department of Community Development said with the promulgation of the Pre-tertiary Education Act, 2020 (Act1049), all the 29 former Community Development Vocational Training Institutes (CDVTI) under the department 29 former have been ceded to the TVET Service.

Mrs Bertha Gidiglo, the Principal of the Institute said the institution was established in 1957 and it had come a long way to impart vocational and technical skills into the youth, especially the vulnerable in society.

“Initially, the institute was set up to cater for female students only, but later admitted both male and female students,” she stated.

“Even as we are in a world that is predominantly led by men, we believe that gender equality is necessary for achieving sustainable development, which will not be possible without full participation and engagement of women,” she stated.

Mrs Gidiglo noted that women at all levels must have equal access to decision-making, leadership opportunities and investment in the country’s future.

She said despite all the support the Institute received it still faced challenges, which included inadequate classrooms, lack of accommodation for staff, lack of the state-of-the-art workshop for student, among others.

She appealed to stakeholders and all well-wishers to support the institute tackle these challenges.

Mr Robertson Togbor Abam, a member of the Ogbojo Ruling Council and the Chairman for the occasion called on all alumni of the school to lend their support to the school.

GNA

