Science Summit: KNUST Parasitologist to lead Ninth UN General Assembly discussions 

Accra, Aug. 20, GNA – A professor of Parasitology and Global Health at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof. Alexander Yaw Debrah, is the key speaker at the Ninth United Nations General Assembly Science Summit in New York, USA.

Prof. Debrah was selected based on his leadership in the TAKeOFF project, funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), expected to contribute valuable insights to enrich discussions.

He will guide participants in a significant session titled: “Research Networks for Health Innovations in Sub-Saharan Africa…”

A statement issued by the KNUST, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the summit, organised by ISC Intelligence in Science, would bring together global thought leaders, scientists, policymakers, and experts across the world on 12th September 2023.

It is on the theme: “The Role of Science in Achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” which would address critical scientific challenges that impact the planet.

“This interactive platform will allow him to engage in meaningful conversations with other research networks and experts from diverse fields and foster collaboration for sustainable development,” the statement said.

Prof Debrah holds a PhD in Medical Parasitology. His primary research focuses on Neglected Tropical Diseases, particularly filariasis, and he has established research partnerships with international institutions such as the University of Bonn, and the Case Western Reserve University of Cleveland.

Others are the University of Buea in Cameroon, the Task Force for Global Health in the US, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

His impactful work had secured grants exceeding 15 million euros from significant entities, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the European Commission, BMBF, and the German Research Foundation.

Prof Debrah has over 100 publications in peer-reviewed journals and has received awards such as the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene Travel Award, and a nomination by the VW Foundation of Germany to attend a forum of Nobel laureates.

He also received the young promising scientists in Lindau, Germany, the prestigious bi-annual main prize of the German Paul-Ehrlich-Society for anti-infective therapy, and the German “Momento Research” Prize.

Prof Debrah is the Chairman of the Graduate Committee of the College of Health Sciences, a member of the School of Graduate Studies Board, and a member of the Academic Board of KNUST.

He was the Chair of the Planning Committee of the Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy of the American Society of Microbiology (the first African to be appointed to this committee since its formation over 65 years ago), among other international positions he had held, the statement said.

The University Management commended him for these accomplishments.

GNA

