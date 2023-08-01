Repeal of death penalty: CenVI, GH) applauds parliament

By Benjamin Mensah

Accra, Aug 01, GNA – The Centre for Victims of Injustice, Ghana (CenVI, GH), non-government organisation, has lauded the Parliament of Ghana for amending the Criminal Act 1960, Act 29 and the Armed Forces Act 1962, Act 105 pertaining to death penalty.

“It is a moment of pride and progress for the nation,” Mr Felix Engsalige Nyaaba, Founder and Executive Director, Cenvi, GH, said.

He added: “This decision embodies the spirit of justice, compassion, and respect for human dignity, positioning Ghana among the vanguard of countries that understand the importance of constantly evolving their legal systems to reflect contemporary values and standards.”

In an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), in Accra on the repeal of the legislation, Mr Nyaaba described the decision as “momentous” and observed that the “decision showcases a progressive approach towards justice and marks a significant step forward in aligning the legal system with evolving societal values.”

The interview was a follow-up to a statement issued by the Cenvi, GHA, and shared with the GNA, which applauded Ghana parliament for abolishing death penalty.

In a landmark decision on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Ghana’s parliament passed the Criminal Amendment Bill to Repeal Section of the Criminal and other offences Act ,1960, Act 29 and Armed Forces Act 1962, Act 105 to replace the death penalty with life imprisonment.

The statement said: “By amending the Criminal and Other Offences Act 1960, Act 29 and the Armed Forces Act 1962, Act 105, to address the death penalty, Ghana has demonstrated a commitment to upholding the intrinsic value of human life and recognising rehabilitation as a cornerstone of the justice system.

“This decision reflects a deeper understanding that the purpose of punishment should be to reform and reintegrate individuals into society, rather than perpetuate a cycle of violence and retribution.

The Cenvi, GH extended its heartfelt commendation to the Members of the Ghana Parliament for passing the law to amend the Criminal Code 1960, specifically pertaining to the death penalty.

It said: “Moreover, this laudable action by the Parliament of Ghana aligns the nation with a growing global consensus on the drawbacks and potential injustices associated with capital punishment. Many countries around the world have progressively either abolished or strongly restricted the use of the death penalty, recognising its irrevocability and the risk of wrongful convictions.

Mr Nyaaba said the “legislative amendment serves as an inspiration to other nations and a testament to Ghana’s unwavering dedication to human rights and the fair administration of justice.

“It is a testament to the parliamentarians’ commitment to keeping Ghana in line with international human rights standards, fostering a society built on compassion, fairness, and rehabilitation.

He further commended the Speaker, Mr Alban Bagbin; the MP for Madina, Mr Francis Xavier Sosu, and the entire House for acknowledging the need for reform, engaging in open discussions, and listening to different perspectives before reaching this landmark decision.

“This demonstrates the depth and maturity of Ghana’s democratic processes, as well as the commitment to ensuring that laws meet the needs and reflect the aspirations of the citizens,” Mr Nyaaba said.

