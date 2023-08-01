Prudential Life introduces ‘Mekakrawa’ insurance to Okaishie market traders

Accra, Augt 1, GNA – Prudential Life Insurance Ghana has introduced traders at the Okaishie Market, Accra, to its microinsurance product, ‘Mekakrawa’, aimed at making insurance accessible to people in the informal sector of the economy.

The ‘Mekakrawa’ microinsurance enables individuals to proactively plan and prepare for their future, and safeguard themselves against risks, including, permanent disability, natural and accidental death, and critical illness.

Speaking at an activation event at the Okaishie Market, Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prudential Life, said the Company would continue to develop innovative insurance products to meet the need of Ghanaians within different income brackets.

The activation forms part of efforts by the Company to educate and empower Ghanaians, especially, those in the informal sector of the economy to have a reliable safety net and be more protected in the future.

She explained that the microinsurance product sought to bridge the insurance gap and ensure that individuals protected themselves and their families from any unforeseen circumstances.

Individuals could subscribe to the policy with a minimum of GHS3.00 and a maximum payment option of GHS45.00

To reach more Ghanaians with the education and empowerment programme, the Company organised a procession through some principal streets, including Danquah Circle and Oxford Street around Osu, and the Ministries.

The direct public engagement about the ‘Mekakrawa’ microinsurance policy saw brand ambassadors, including Mr Fred Amugi, Kojo Nkansah ‘Lilwin,’ and Afronita, join the Prudential Life team to address the potential clients.

While urging the traders to sign on to the ‘Mekakrawa’ policy, the brand ambassadors encouraged the public to ignore the misconception that insurance was solely for the elites.

To demonstrate accessibility of the product, Kojo Nkansah paid for one-year subscription for ten head porters, using the GHS45 option.

He explained that his gesture was to encourage Ghanaians in the informal sector to take insurance seriously for their future.

‘Mekakrawa’ is an innovative product designed to make insurance more accessible and meaningful for the ordinary Ghanaian and stands as a testament to the brand’s commitment to the Ghanaian community, offering them a reliable safety net for a more protected tomorrow.

