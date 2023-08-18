Presbyterian Church of Ghana commissions hospitality centre at Kwahu-Abetifi

By Laudia Nunoo

Kwahu-Abetifi (E/R), Aug. 18, GNA – The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has commissioned a 40-room hospitality centre at the Ramseyer Training Centre at Kewhu-Abetifi in the Eastern Region to generate more revenue for the Church.

The commissioning of the facility forms part of a programme lined up for the 23rd General Assembly of the Church, which would see the election of a new moderator.

The theme for the ongoing General Assembly is: “Jesus Christ, the Alpha and Omega.”

The Right Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, the Moderator of the General Assembly, PGC, commissioning the facility, said it would provide the Church with other streams of income.

It has 31 standard rooms, one suite, and two-family rooms, as well as a conference room, and restaurant.

He said the Church mostly got its funding from offerings, hence the need to diversify to get enough funds to do God’s work while not overburdening the members.

He explained that the PCG had a 50/50 financial plan, in which every congregation was required to keep 50 per cent of its income while 20 per cent went to the district and 15 per cent each was remitted to the Presbytery and General Assembly.

The project was partly funded from such income, while bank loans were also contracted to ensure the successful implementation of the hospitality facility.

It would be operated just like a hotel but with a Christian touch, Rt. Rev. Prof J.O.Y Mante said, adding that it could be used for retreats, conferences, and family gatherings.

He said the church leadership had in mind other means of augmenting its finances, and the hospitality centre was one of such ventures, which would be replicated in other presbyteries.

Dr Stephen Saforo Yirenkyi, the Chairman of the Project and Investment Committee of the Church, said the structure was constructed within one and a half years, and plans were being made to expand it into a 100-room multipurpose building.

Mr. Simon Sawer Tetteh, the Managing Director of Sawer-Nanor and Sons Company Limited, the contractors of the facility, commended the Church for the initiative, and said churches must consider ways of providing jobs for their youth by investing in such commercially viable ventures.

The facility was skillfully built in accordance with the architectural design to add to the significance of the Ramseyer Training Centre while providing the needed ambiance and comfort for users.

It took into consideration sustainability-related issues and accessibility for the disabled, he said.

“Its positioning provides a beautiful scenery to occupants, who would also have the advantage of having a feel of the first-highest habitable place in Ghana.”

