Political office holders need to look at the fundamental causes of Coup – Alhaji Khuzaima

By Francis Ameyibor

Tema, Aug. 9, GNA – Political office holders need to look at the fundamental causes of the coup d’états in West Africa, Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, Eminent Member of the National Peace Council of Ghana, Greater Accra Regional Branch, has recommended.

He also encouraged African governments to be transparent, ensure fair practices to foster trust in public institutions, and review all post-independence contracts signed for the sake of freedom.

Alhaji Khuzaima stated this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, following the current political standoff in Niger and suggested “We must strive for fair compensation for our essential professionals”.

He expressed concern with sometimes sudden transformations in the lives of political officeholders and their friends in the business community, juxtaposed with the disparities in their formal earnings and essential professionals such as medical doctors, nurses, journalists, and teachers.

Alhaji Khuzaima, who is also the Executive Secretary of the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana, stressed that social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok had changed the way information was disseminated.

“Citizens have access to real-time news and updates through these digital platforms; therefore, the demand for transparency, the fight against corruption, and the lack of accountability must be considered seriously,” he said.

“We must, however, appreciate the works of the Parliament and other state agencies as they debate and enact policies towards attaining good governance status for the past 30 years.

“Nevertheless, only a few pro-poor policies have made a real impact on the lives of ordinary citizens,” he said.

He questioned the rationale for some ECOWAS leaders pressing for and wanting to go to war with the four countries whose military had taken over in the name of preserving democracy.

Alhaji Khuzaima said peace-loving people and professionals in the peacebuilding and peacemaking industries were calling for a diplomatic approach instead of a military intervention, which may end up in a disaster.

“What is the essence of democracy if the life of a soldier or innocent citizen is going to be lost as a result of the military intervention in Niger? The question is, are the ECOWAS leaders preserving democracy or protecting their bounties?

Alhaji Khuzaima said political office holders had the keys to changing the living conditions of the people but were not willing to do so for their own personal interests.

He said events in Niger should serve as a warning signal and a wake-up call to all other ECOWAS leaders to sit up and rule for the interest of the majority and not for the elite class.

GNA

