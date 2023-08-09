Police mourn passing of horse

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Aug.09, GNA—The Ghana Police Service Wednesday bid farewell to one of its most distinguished horses, P/H Corporal Queen Mother after it passed away on August 8, 2023.

The gallant horse, known for its unwavering dedication to service, left a legacy of remarkable ceremonial performances at State functions.

A news brief from the Police said P/H Corporal Queen Mother, a symbol of honour and loyalty, had been with the Police Mounted Squadron since 2019, embodying the values of the Service through its tireless contributions.

It said the majestic horse had taken part in numerous significant events, including Independence Day Parades, the opening of Parliament during the State of the Nation’s Address and the graduation of Cadet Officers.

The brief said the Service’s bond with P/H Corporal Queen Mother extended beyond duties, with the horse becoming a “beloved member of the Police family”.

“Its imposing presence and dignified demeanour made it a crowd favourite during public events, evoking a sense of pride and respect.

“As the Ghana Police Service mourns the loss of its distinguished horse, it also celebrates the invaluable contributions it made to the Service and the nation as a whole.”

The brief said in honour of its contributions to the Service, P/H Corporal Queen Mother had been posthumously promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

It said P/H Corporal Queen Mother, now P/H Sergeant Queen Mother, left behind three offspring, the youngest, two weeks old.

