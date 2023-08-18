Poachers kill 3 elephants, 5 zebras in eastern Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM, Aug. 18, (Xinhua/GNA) – At least three elephants were shot dead and five zebras, four antelopes and one buffalo have been killed by snares set by poachers in Tanzania’s eastern district of Rufiji in Coast region, an official said Thursday.

Edward Gowele, Rufiji district commissioner, said the elephants were shot dead between late July and mid-August and the five zebras, four antelopes and one buffalo were found dead, after they were trapped in the Juhiwangumwa wildlife management area located close to the Nyerere National Park. “A recent investigation by the Rufiji district defense and security committee, and wildlife authorities, found carcasses of the animals snared in different parts of the wildlife management area,” Gowele told Xinhua in a telephone interview. “The poachers had removed tusks of two of the three elephants,” said Gowele, adding that during the anti-poaching crackdown, one game ranger was wounded by the armed poachers.

He said the district defense and security committee has launched a manhunt for the poachers. “We have gathered intelligence in the area, and we managed to arrest one suspected poacher who is being questioned by the police.”

GNA

