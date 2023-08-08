Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana calls on Ghana News Agency

Accra, Aug 8, GNA – Mr Abdalfatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri, the Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, Monday made a friendly check-in at the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to deepen relations between the Embassy and the GNA.

The Ambassador, who is also the Dean of Arab and Middle East Diplomatic Missions in Ghana, commended the GNA for its professionalism, which he said had manifested in the Agency’s objective and credible news reportage over the years.

He said he looked forward to reviving a seven-year-old news exchange agreement between the Palestinian News Agency and the GNA.

Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, General Manager, GNA, said the Agency was ready to deepen relations with other international agencies for comprehensive coverage of the continent and the rest of the world.

“This is because Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah believed that… ‘what a journalist sees depends on what his general outlook on the world is…'”, he said.

Mr George Ramsey Benamba, Acting Head of Editorial, GNA, thanked the Embassy for prioritising GNA in its media engagement.

The Ambassador presented some gifts, including a sash and a cross to the management of GNA.

