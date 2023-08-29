Pakistan court orders release of Khan, suspends graft conviction

Islamabad, Aug 29, (dpa/GNA) – A court in Pakistan on Tuesday, ordered the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, after suspending his conviction by a lower tribunal on graft charges, his lawyers said.

The Islamabad High Court said Khan should be released on bail, his lawyer Babar Awan said.

It however was not clear if the 70-year-old former cricket star, would walk free immediately, as he faces a flurry of other cases.

Khan’s lawyers have filed a separate petition in the same court, requesting judges order authorities not to arrest him on other charges.

His supporters rioted and ransacked military installations, after his last arrest in May.

Khan was convicted and jailed for three years by a local court in Islamabad earlier this month, on charges of stealing expensive gifts that were in state possession. He had received them from other countries during his tenure as prime minister, between 2018 and 2022.

Under Pakistani law, gifts received from other countries have to be submitted to the state kitty.

Khan’s conviction, also resulted in his disqualification for any public office for five years.

The suspension of the conviction would not yet end Khan’s disqualification, lawyer Ihsan Ahmed said.

Pakistan has been in a political mess since Khan was removed, through a parliamentary vote of confidence last year.

The country’s economy faces a risk of default, due to low productivity aggravated by last year’s mega flooding.

GNA

