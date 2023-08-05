Ziope-based businessman donates Mathematical sets to Adzonkor BECE Candidates

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Adzonkor (V/R), Aug 5, GNA – Mr Moses Yao Awagah, a Ziope-based Businessman has presented 32 Mathematical sets and boxes of pen to Adzonkor Junior High School (JHS) 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Agortime-Ziope District of the Volta Region.

He advised the candidates to take the examination seriously as it was a journey on their educational ladder.

Mr Awagah, who also arranged for their transportation to the Examination Centre at Ziope, urged them to write well and pass with flying colours to justify the investment their parents and the government made in them.

Mr Gabriel Kwasi Zometi, Secretary to Torgbui Satsi III, Chief of Adzonkor, asked the candidates to take advantage of Torgbui Satsi III Education Endowment Fund and perform well to benefit from it.

Mr Zometi, who is also the Internal Auditor of the School, commended the teachers at the school for their excellent work.

Mr Newell Dzakumah, the Headmaster of the School extolled Mr. Awagah for his kindness towards the 31 BECE Candidates and promised that the items would be put to good use.

