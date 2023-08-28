Ofankor launches two-year development plan

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Ofankor, Aug. 28, GNA – The chiefs and people of Ofankor in the Ga South District of the Greater Accra Region has launched a two-year development plan to facelift the town.

Nii Kortey Boi II, the Ofankor Mantse (Ofankor Chief) who performed the launch, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after their annual Homowo Festival, said projects envisaged in the plan were the construction of day care centre to alleviate the plight of children who travel far to school.

Others were the rehabilitation of school blocks in the town, sinking of boreholes and planting of trees to serve as windbreak.

Nii Boi said the projects would be undertaken through communal labour and self-help contributions by the people.

He appealed to parents and guardians to focus more on their children’s education by providing their needs instead of spending their monies on social activities.

The Chief advised the youth to respect the elderly in society and desist from smoking of marijuana, and the consumption alcohol which could ruin their lives.

He advised them to concentrate on their education become responsible adults for the nation.

Nii Boi disclosed that he has already offered land in the town for the construction of a hospital and had provided two boreholes as his personal contribution towards the progress of the town.

He called on Ga North Municipal Assembly to support in the implementation of the plan while urging it to re-gravel the roads in the Ofankor township with the provision of drains to protect the roads from erosion.

GNA

