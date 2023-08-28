Christ Apostolic Church holds prophetic convention

By Priscilla Nimako

Accra, Aug. 28, GNA – The Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI) has commemorated its prophetic convention in Accra on the theme: “Led by the Pillar of Fire,” to strengthen members’ relationship with God.

The convention is held every two years within the southern sector churches of Accra, Cape Coast, Western and Eastern regions.

Apostle Stephen K. Amoani, former Chairman of the CACI, said the Church could not benefit from God’s pillar of fire if it did not revitalise the Holy Spirit for its visitation.

The Holy Spirit was a vital element in a Christian’s relationship with God as it shaped and strengthened that bond, he said.

“It is time for believers in general and our church in particular to realise that we are powerless without the Holy Spirit,” Apostle Amoani said.

“The spirit of God brings transformation and deliverance to believers through constant prayers.”

He, therefore, urged pastors to teach their congregations the relevance and importance of the Holy Spirit in ensuring growth in their relationship with God.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

