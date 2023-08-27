NPP Super Delegates Conference: Kennedy Agyapong, four others to be summoned before Disciplinary Committee over “threats”

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, Aug 27, GNA – The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it will soon summon Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful before the Party’s Disciplinary Committee to provide responses to accusations and threats made against certain personalities of the Party.

This follows a viral video on social media and mainstream media of Mr Agyapong allegedly threatening some personalities of the Party during the NPP’s Special Electoral College Election, on Saturday.

The Party, in a statement signed and issued by Mr. Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary, said four others – Mr. Raphael Patrick Sarfo, Mr. Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo, Mr. Musa Sulemana and Mr Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, would also be summoned before the committee for alleged acts, which nearly marred the election.

According to the Party, the summon was pursuant to Article 10(7)(5) of its Constitution.

The Party, while commending all aspirants and their supporters for their responsible conduct and following the guidelines, rules, and regulations set forth for the election, condemned some infractions that occurred at some voting centres.

“While the majority of voting centres experienced a smooth process, we acknowledge that isolated incidents occurred at certain locations.

“The leadership of the Party unequivocally condemns such incidents and emphasises our unwavering commitment to the integrity and fairness of the election process,” it said.

As such, the Party said the aforementioned names would be summoned before its Disciplinary Committee to give further responses and further details on the accusations levelled against them.

“This is a direct response to evidence, including video and photographic materials, which suggest potential violations of the provisions outlined in Article 3(5)(A)(1)(2)(3) and (4) of the Party’s Constitution and a potential misconduct under Article 4(7)” it emphasised.

The statement also assured that the NPP remained committed to upholding democratic values, accountability, and the highest standards of conduct.

“We are confident that this disciplinary process will be conducted with fairness, transparency, and impartiality,” it added.

The NPP, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, held its Special Electoral College Election to cut down the number of flagbearer aspirants from 10 to five, ahead of its National Delegates Congress on November 4.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged winner at the polls, garnering 629 of the total valid votes cast.

Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Dr. Afriyie Akoto all made the top four.

The Party is expected to hold a runoff for Mr Francis Addai-Nimo and Mr Boakye Agyarko next week Saturday, to decide the fifth candidate, after the two tied up at the end of the polls.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

