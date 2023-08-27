Let’s support our leaders to safeguard Ghana’s peace, sovereignty – CACI

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, Aug. 27, GNA – The Apostle Samuel Amponsah- Frimpong, Chairman, Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), has advised the citizenry to support the leadership of the country to protect Ghana’s peace in the wake of political disruptions in the subregion.

He said what the leadership needed was the support of the populace to ‘shield’ the country’s sovereignty.

“Let us not be dismayed. Let us have confidence that together we can all help our country to succeed. All of us must work together – respecting our fundamental human rights and trusting in God and our leadership,” he said.

Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong was speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a thanksgiving service of CACI’s seven-day Southern Sector Prophetic Convention at the University of Ghana Legon, Accra.

The Convention, a yearly programme of the Church, was from August 21 to 27, and on the theme: “Led By the Pillar of Fire”.

Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong urged political parties and Ghanaians to support the Electoral Commission to run successful elections next year.

He encouraged the citizenry to fully participate in electoral processes of the country, especially the local level elections.

“I believe we will prove ourselves one more time in these elections. I believe we will cooperate with the stakeholders to ensure smooth electoral process and peaceful elections,” he stated.

Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong said the Church would be undertaking hospital projects to aid healthcare delivery in the country.

He added that the Church had also acquired vast lands to cultivate trees in support of the government’s Green Ghana project.

The Church, prior to the commencement of the programme, led the congregation nationwide to launch the celebration of 100 years of the “physical” descent and manifestation of the Holy Spirit at Anum-Asamankese in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The 2023 International Prophetic Convention will be replicated in the Northern sector from Monday, September 11, 2023 to Sunday, September 17, 2023 at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi.

The Christ Apostolic Church International is a Pentecostal Evangelical Church founded by Apostle Peter Anim in 1917 at Asamankese in the Eastern Region.

The Church is often described as the mother of all pentecostal churches in the country and, currently, has more than 3000 assemblies in Ghana and overseas.

