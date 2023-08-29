NPP Special College Election: I will deliver public broadcast on way forward– Alan  

Accra, Aug 29, GNA – Mr John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says Ghanaians will soon hear from him on the way forward of his campaign.

He said his Campaign Coordination team was currently analysing the results of the Special Electoral College Election after which a decision would be made.

The former Trade Minister said this in a press release signed and issued, in Accra, on Monday.

Mr Kyerematen came third in the NPP’s Special Electoral College election held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, polling 95 votes of the total valid votes cast.

He congratulated other aspirants who participated in the selection process.

He also commended delegates of the Special Electoral College, who voted for him for their unwavering support.

“I wish to use this opportunity to thank the Almighty God for His grace and mercy in guiding my path this far.

“My appreciation also goes to my family and the Alan for President (A4P) 2024 campaign team, including members of the Pro-Alan Groups for their dedication and commitment to my campaign agenda.”

Mr Kyerematen, however, expressed worry about what he described as a “brutal assault” on his Polling Agent in the North East region.

That, he said, was an indelible blot to the integrity of the internal democratic process within the NPP.

“I wish my colleague speedy recovery and God’s manifold blessings, and would like to assure him and his family of my unwavering support for his wellbeing,” he added.

Mr Kyerematen reassured his supporters, particularly those at the grassroot level, adding that “the battle is still the Lord’s”, and that “those who wait upon the Lord shall have their strength renewed”.

GNA

