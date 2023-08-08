NPP Executive Council member calls for peaceful conference

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Aug. 08, GNA – Alhaji Masawudu Osman, the Third Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called for peace ahead of the party’s special delegates conference scheduled for August 26.

The congress is to select five out of the 10 presidential aspirants to contest for the party’s presidential primary on November 4.

The contestants are Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, Mr Alan John Kyeremateng, Mr Boakye Agyarko, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Mr Joe Ghartey, all former ministers.

The rest are Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, former General Secretary of the party, Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, former Member of Parliament for Mampong, and Mr Kojo Opoku, an energy expert.

Alhaji Osman, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, urged the delegates and aspirants to avoid utterances and actions that were likely to create disunity among the rank and file.

“Your words should unite the people rather than divide them,” he said, adding that no politician should incite followers to cause harm to others.

Alhaji Osman said per the records, the NPP had been successful throughout its polls and that the August 26 and November 4 elections would not be any different.

“I am requesting all and sundry to exhibit good manners during these elections for the country to enjoy a smooth and peaceful transition,” he said.

He advised the delegates to vote for winnable candidates to enable the party to “break the eight”.

GNA

