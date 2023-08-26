NPP Conference: Voting underway in Cape Coast amidst heavy security

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, Aug. 26, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) super delegates conference is on-going smoothly at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region amidst heavy security presence to ensure order.

In all, 55 eligible delegates, including nine females, are to cast their ballots in the conference, which commenced from 0900 hours and would end at 1300hours to trim the number of aspirants from 10 to five.

As at 0949 hours, seven delegates had voted. The eligible voters include the Regional Minister, two chairpersons, four members of Parliament (MPs), two constituency chairpersons, and two regional officers.

Others are National Council members, founding fathers, constituency chairmen, and regional executives.

The candidates being voted for are Mr Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the NPP, Mr Kwadwo Poku, an Energy Expert, Mr Alan Kyerematen, a former Trade and Industry Minister, and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The rest are Mr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Food and Agriculture Minister, Mr Boakye Agyarko, a former Energy Minister, Mr Edward Addai-Nimo, a former MP for Asante Mampong, and Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, an Economist.

Posters and banners of the aspirants have swarmed the streets, as seen on electric poles and trees at vantage locations leading to the voting centre.

Mr Richard Takyi Mensah, the Central Regional Secretary of the NPP, said the election would be free, fair, and transparent.

He urged the delegates to turn up in their numbers to vote, as the security agencies were prepared to deal with any rogue elements that would want to derail the election processes.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

